Chickadees to Hold Intra-Squad Scrimmage at Milan

Coming off one of its best regular season ever, the Saline-Milan girls' water polo team is preparing for this weeks districts.

The Chickadees will be holding a intra-squad scrimmage at Milan High School Tuesday, May 9.

The intra-squad scrimmage will be the first ever water polo event held at Milan High School with all of the teams games being played at Saline.

The game will be a Black Out and starts at 6:00 PM. Students and anyone wearing black will receive free admission. Otherwise, admission is $5 (cash only).