Saline High School closed for the day due to threat investigation

Looking further into a specific threat made against some students, Saline Area Schools closed down the high school on May 10, to give district administration and local law enforcement to continue investigates.

To update school families on the situation, Saline High School Principal Theresa Stager sent out the following message to the community:

Today, Wednesday May 10th, it was brought to the attention of Saline High School administration that a specific threat for May 12th, targeting specific students was made. Administrators at Saline High School are currently conducting a thorough investigation in partnership with Pittsfield Police Department. Students who were identified in the threat and families of those students have been contacted and provided with relevant information related to the incident. This incident is different in nature from the threat investigated yesterday.

In an abundance of caution and to enable administration and local law enforcement to continue investigating thoroughly, Saline High School will be closed for students tomorrow, May 11, 2023. A decision regarding tomorrow’s after school activities and athletics will be announced early afternoon tomorrow.

If you/your child has any information related to this incident that could be helpful in this investigation, please report it to Principal Stager (stagert@salineschools.org), a trusted adult, or, if anonymous reporting is preferred, use the Ok2Say website or email address.

We thank our students for speaking up and continue to appreciate our partnership with the community and our law enforcement partners.

We understand that everyone responds to this type of information differently. If you/your student needs additional support, please know that our social workers and counselors are available to help.

Please refer to Dr. Laatsch’s message earlier this year regarding the seriousness of these types of threats and related District response.

Thank you for your continued partnership,

Theresa Stager

Principal, Saline High School