Saline Takes Control of SEC Red with Sweep of Dexter

The red-hot Saline baseball team took control of the SEC Red after finishing a three game sweep of conference co-leader Dexter Wednesday.

The Hornets improved to 12-3 in the Red with the sweep. They now hold a two game lead over Bedford and Monroe with six remaining against Ypsilanti Lincoln and Ann Arbor Huron.

The loss dropped Dexter to 9-6 in the Red with series with Skyline and Bedford left in the regular season.

Dexter took a 1-0 lead in the second when a Saline balk sent a Dexter runner home.

Saline scored twice would take the lead in the third with a rbi-double by Jackson Muir and a two-run error by the Dreadnaughts for a 3-1 Hornets lead.

The lead grew ti 4-1 in the fourth with a rbi-single by Kriss Sydlowski, but Dexter rallied back to 4-3 with rbi singles by Joey Tessmer and Chance Sobbry.

Saline answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth with the help of some wildness by Dexter pitching. All four runs scored on wild pitches or passed ball to give Saline an 8-3 lead.

Garrett Sharp led off the sixth with a double and scored on a groundout to cut the Saline lead to 8-4 after six.

Dexter tried to rally in the seventh with a rbi double by Davis Bennett and rbi-groundout by Larry Salisbury and brought the tying run to the plate, but Zach Fidh got a ground out for the final out as Saline finished the sweep.

Sam Miller struck out four in six innings of work for the Hornets.

Sydlowski had two hits and a rbi and Roman Laurio had two hits and two runs scored to lead Saline.

Trent Hankamp had a hit and two rbi, Ian Furlong two hits and a run scored, and Muir a hit and rbi.

Tessmer and Bennett had two hits and a rbi each to lead Dexter.

Sharp finished with two hits and two runs scored, and Cole Novara added two hits and a run scored.

Saline improved to 18-9 overall and Dexter fell to 13-8 overall on the season.