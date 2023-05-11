Saline Lacrosse Picks Up Pair of Wins

With the regular season winding down, the Saline lacrosse team picked up a pair of wins this week with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Hornets opened the week with a 13-3 win over Ann Arbor Huron Monday.

Owen Miller had a huge night with seven goals and one assist to lead the Hornets.

Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft chipped in with two goals and two assists, while Conor Farrell added two goals.

Andrew Boehm dished out four assists and scored one goal, while Coleman McNamara had a goal and assist.

Owen Brown and Owen Belote split the time in net with Brown recording 12 saves and Belote five.

Wednesday night saw the Hornets start slow, but pull away with a 6-1 run in the second half to defeat Pinckney 12-5.

Miller had another big game with four goals and one assist to lead the way.

Carson Stavros also had a big night with four goals and an assist, while McNamara had two goals and two assists, and Boehm two goals.

Brown stopped six of 11 shots in net for the Hornets.

The Hornets improved to 9-6 overall on the season. They have home games with Clarkston and Cranbrook-Kingswood before opening the state tournament home against Huron Thursday, May 18.

Photos by Dawn McCann