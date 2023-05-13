Saline Competes at The Derby at Polo Fields

The Saline golf team competed against some of the top teams in the state at The Derby at the Polo Fields and came home with a 12th place finish.

The Hornets finished with a score of 343 in the tournament won by D2 top-ranked Grand Rapids Christian with 294.

Zeb Siegel and Brian Kang each shot rounds of 85 to lead the Hornets.

Will Winslow shot 86, Nick Niethammer 87, and Giuseppe Giacalone 90.

Saline took a second team to the Invite and they finished in 13th with 372.

Harper Hummel shot a round of 88 to lead the Hornets. David Bennie and Keegan Cahill each shot 94, Ryan Terris 96, and Peyton Widen 98.

Saline took a pair of SEC matches Tuesday, defeating Tecumseh 169-173 and Dexter 169-190.

Siegel shot a round of 40 and Niethammer 41 to lead the way for the Hornets.

Giacalone followed with 43, Terris 45, Kang 46, and Cullen Ellis 48.

Saline dropped a dual meet to state-power Skyline. The Eagles shot a blistering team-score of 146 at Brookside Golf Course to beat out the Hornets with 160.

Siegel led the way with a score of 37 with Kang two-strokes back with 39.

Ellis and Terris each shot 42, Giacalone 43, and Niethammer 44.