Saline Set to Battle for SEC Red Title

It is showdown week for the unbeaten Saline girls' soccer team as they faceoff against co-leader Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline for the top spot in the Red.

Saline and Huron are tied for the top spot with 26 points, but Huron (8-2-2) has played two more games than the Hornets (8-0-2) with Pioneer (8-4) two points back with 24 and Skyline (7-1-2) at 22 points.

The Hornets host Skyline Monday night in a make-up of a postponed game earlier this season and then Tuesday they Huron in what could be for the top spot in the Red all alone.

Saline defeated Bedford 8-0 to move within one point of Huron.

Norah Dawid recorded her 10th shutout of the season in net for the Hornets.

Zoey Rumohr led the Hornets scoring attack with a pair of goals.

Courtney Paszkiewicz, Riley Ablauf, Sienna Snyder, Ashley Kruse, Carson Caldwell and Nada Derneika scored one goal each for Saline.

The Hornets picked up a big point that moved them into a tie with Huron by battling to a scoreless draw with Skyline.

Like most Hornet/Skyline matchups, the defenses dominated with neither team getting many scoring chances and both teams came away with a point in the standings.

Saline was scheduled to face Dexter Thursday night, but the game was postponed and will be made up May 22 in what could be the deciding game for the SEC Red title.