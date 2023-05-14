Saline Boys’ T&F Wins 12th Straight Red Title, Girls’ Third

The Saline boys’ track and field team continued its domination of the SEC Red after winning its 12th straight league title after winning the Red Finals at Dexter Friday.

The Hornets finished off its perfect season in the Red by winning with 194 points to easily outdistance second-place Huron with 133.

Saline won titles in nine events to run away with the victory.

Stewart Berryhill was in on three league titles. Berryhill won the 800, was part of the winning 4x400 with Wynter Burnett, Jason Whitton, and Jaedyn Sifuna, and the winning 4x800 with Whitton, Andrew McNally, and Noah Lepore.

Burnett and Sifuna were also in on the winning 4x200 relay with Tyler Parrish and Caid Fox, while Sifuna was also part of the 4x100 relay with Malik Eisemann, Fox, and Ryan Kavanaugh that finished second.

Camden Pawlick swept the throws with titles in the shot put with a PR of 48’3 and the discus.

Kavanaugh won the 100 and Samuel Jackson won the 3200. Dolan Gonzales won the pole vault with a PR of 15’7 which was the second-highest vault in the state this season.

Second-place finishes went to Burnett in the 400, Truman Johnson 3200, and Leonardo Ignacio high jump.

The girls finished third with 129 points, just one point behind Huron with 130 for second. Pioneer won the meet with 184.5.

Nicole Warren and Jenna Griffin finished 1-2 in the long jump to lead the Hornets.

Mallory Platzer was second in the discus, while the 4x800 team of Grace Oberski, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Mia Rogan, and Lillian Schlack was also second and teamed together to place third in the 4x400.

Rogan also earned a second-place finish in the 800.

Corynn Gady was third in the 3200 and Jacki Kolano third in the pole vault. Kolano and Rogan teamed with Warren and Jordan Wickham to finish fourth, while Warren, Wickham, Kolano, and Evalyn Ledy were fourth in the 4x100.

Warren was fourth in the 100, Sellenraad fourth in the 800, Gady fourth in the 1600, and Laney Alig fourth in the 3200.