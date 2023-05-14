Saline-Milan Water Polo Second at Districts

The Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team earned a second-place finish in districts and qualified for this week’s regional which the Chickadees will be hosting in Saline.

The Chickadees had received a bye in the first round due to being seeded second to move to the semifinals where they took down Ann Arbor Pioneer 9-2 to avenge a regular-season loss to Pioneer.

Saline-Milan jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after one, but Pioneer would fight back in the second to cut the lead to 4-2 at the half.

The Chickadees put the game away with a 3-0 run in the third for a 7-2 lead and cruised in the fourth.

Rylee Mitchell led Saline-Milan with three goals and three assists.

Elaina Malach added three goals and two assists Kiera Luhrs two goals, Dori Cook, one goal and two assists, and Annabelle Williams one assist. Kelsey Altevogt made four saves in net for Saline-Milan.

A big run by Ann Arbor Skyline doomed the Chickadees in the district final, falling to the Eagles 14-4.

Saline-Milan trailed just 4-2 after one, but Skyline went on a 3-0 lead in the second and outscored the Chickadees 3-1 in the third to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

Williams scored twice for Saline-Milan, while Malach had a goal and two assists, Luhrs a goal and assist, and Mitchell one assist.

The Chickadees will open regional play at 7:45 Friday against Birmingham Seaholm. They need one win to qualify for the state tournament.