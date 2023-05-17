Lodi Twp Police Report﻿﻿, April 2023

In April, Deputies responded to 214 calls for police service, up from 166 the previous year for a 29% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 890, up from 645 for the same period last year for a 38% increase.

Officers conducted 125 traffic stops, up from 91 last year. Fifty-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On April 3, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 5700 Block of Michael Drive for a report of a Larceny. The complainant reported that they had ordered a cell phone through Xfinity. However, when the package arrived, it was missing from the box. At what point the phone was taken in transit, i.e., from the distributor to Xfinity, to the shipping carrier, is unknown.

On April 26, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6200 Block of Bethel Church Road for a report of identity theft. The complaint reported that an unknown subject obtained their identity and was able to rent storage units in Wisconsin, which caused the actual complainant to receive the bill for the units. It is unknown how the suspect obtained the victim's identity; at this time, the suspect's true identity in Wisconsin is unknown.

The entire April police call log can be found at the link below.