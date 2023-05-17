Saline Softball Moves One Step Closer to SEC Red Title

The say the Saline softball game had a perfect week might be an understatement.

The Hornets Karli Dorr and Izzy Deveau tossed 11 innings of perfect softball and not allowing a baserunner as the Hornets tolled to three wins and move one step closer to a SEC Red title.

Saline owns a two-game lead over Lincoln and host the Splitters Monday in a home doubleheader needing one win to clinch the Red title.

An eleven-run first inning lifted the Hornets to a 17-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Huron in the opener Monday.

Saline had just nine hits in the game and took advantage of 14 walks by Huron pitchers.

Sydney Hastings had three hits with two doubles and three rbi to lead the Saline hitting attack.

Leah Holloway had a hit and three rbi, while Clara Cherry and Delaney Lee each had a hit and two rbi. Kaleigh McClelland had a double and rbi, while Dorr and Mackenzie Shelton had a hit and rbi each.

Dorr tossed a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts for the win.

Saline made quick work of the River Rats in the second game with a 14-0 win.

Deveau threw a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts for the Hornets. Deveau also had three hits and two rbi at the plate.

Lee finished with two hits and two rbi, while Dorr and Holloway each had two hits and a rbi. Emily Sweetland had a home run and Shelton a hit and rbi.

Saline then took down Adrian 15-0 Wednesday to improve to 15-1 in the Red.

Dorr tossed another three-inning perfect game against the Maples, striking out nine for the win. She also finished with three hits, including two doubles and two rbi at the plate.

Hastings, McClelland, and Deveau had two hits and two rbi each, while Sweetland had a home run and two rbi. Cherry, Lee, and Shelton each had a hit and rbi.

The Hornets improved to 26-6 overall on the season.