Saline Lacrosse Routs Huron in Playoff Opener

A fast start and a big night by Owen Miller helped lift the Saline boys’ lacrosse team to a 15-9 win over Ann Arbor Huron in the Division 1 playoff opener for the Hornets.

Miller had a huge night with six goals and two assists to lead the Hornets into the second round where they will face Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday night.

Saline started fast by jumping out to a 5-0 lead after one period with a pair of goals from Miller and single goals by Conor Farrell, Coleman McNamara, and Andrew Boehm.

Huron opened the second with a goal, but the Hornets answered with goals by Jack Scarpati and Farrell tor a 7-1 lead.

The River Rats would cut the lead to 7-2, but the Hornets would blow the game open with goals by Mateo Iadipaolo, Carson Stavros, and two more by Miller for an 11-2 lead at the half.

Alex Chapin found the net to push the lead to 12-2 early in the third, while Miller and Boehm each scored again for Saline for a 14-4 lead after three.

Huron would score five times in the fourth to make the score more respectable, but Miller found the net for the sixth time as Saline held on for the win.

Boehm had two assists, while Blake Woodrel, McNamara, and Stavros each had one.

Saline improved to 10-8 overall on the season.