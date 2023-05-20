Saline Girls' Lacrosse Rolls Past Bedford in Regional Opener

The Saline girls' lacrosse team used a fast start to cruise to a 17-6 win over Bedford in the D1 regional opener May 18.

Ayla Stager and Briar Mackey scored three first-half goals each to lift Dexter to a 9-3 halftime lead and they never looked back.

Cate Klein got things going early for the Hornets, while Maddie Nishioka and Natalie Dahl also scored first half goals for Saline.

Campbell Murphy found the net to start the second half. Nishioka followed with her second of the game, while Anna Shingle and Mackey would each strike to push the lead to 13-3 and a running clock for the Hornets.

Aubrey Stager rifled a shot in and Mackey tallied her fifth goal of the night for a 15-3 lead.

Dahl and Nishioka each scored their second goal of the game to wrap up the scoring for the Hornets.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets overcame a 7-2 deficit to rally to beat DeWitt 11-10.

Nora Stevenson and Aubrey Stager scored early for the Hornet's but it was DeWitt to start as the Panthers jumped out to the five-goal lead.

Saline would start the comeback with goals from Stager, Mackey, and Nishioka to cut the lead to 8-5 at the half.

The Hornets stormed back in the second half with five straight goals to take a 10-8 lead.

Stager scored three times, while Mackey and Nishioka scored one each during the rally.

DeWitt got one back to cut the lead to 10-9, but Stager scored her sixth of the night for an 11-9 lead.

Things got interesting when the Panthers scored with 44 seconds left to cut the lead to 11-10 and had a couple of chances in the final second, but the Hornets held on for the win.

Saline improved to 6-8 overall on the season with the wins.

Photos by Dawn McCann