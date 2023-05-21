Saline Baseball on the Verge of SEC Red Title

The Saline baseball team is one win away from at least a share of the SEC Red title after a three-game sweep of Ann Arbor Huron last week.

The Hornets hold a two-game lead over Monroe with three games left and any combination of two Saline wins or Monroe losses clinches the title for Saline.

Saline hosts Ypsilanti Lincoln in a doubleheader Monday with a chance for the league title, while Monroe takes on Skyline.

The Hornets pounded out 17 hits in a 15-0 win over the River Rats in the first game of a doubleheader May 15.

Three runs in the second and five in the third blew the game open as the Hornets cruised to the win.

Jackson Muir tossed a one-hitter and struck out nine for the win on the mound.

Sam Miller had three hits and three rbi to lead the offense, while Tate Bezeau added three hits and one rbi.

Cade Tousa and Kriss Sydlowski had two hits and two rbi each and Muir chipped in with two hits at the plate for Saline. Roman Laurio added two hits and a rbi and Hunter Easton a double.

The Hornets broke open a close game with four runs in the fifth to take the second game 10-0.

Matt Mareno allowed just two hits on the mound and struck out 10 for the win.

Laurio led the bats with two hits and three rbi, while Sydlowski added two hits and one rbi. Tousa chipped in with a hit and two rbi.

Saline finished off the three-game sweep with a 6-0 win Wednesday.

Miller and Zach Fidh combined for a four-hitter with Fidh striking out five and Miller one. Bezeau picked up two hits and one rbi, while Laurio and Muir each had a hit and rbi.

Saline improved to 15-3 in the SEC Red and 22-11 overall on the season.