Saline Blanks Dexter to Clinch SEC Red Title

The Saline girls' soccer team snapped a five-year title drought as the Hornets blanked Dexter 3-0 Monday to clinch its first SEC Red title since 2018.

After a tough loss to Huron last week the Hornets needed a pair of wins to clinch the title. They got an easy win over Lincoln on Senior Night Thursday to set up a showdown with Dexter Monday in a game that was rescheduled from earlier in the season.

Huron led by two points in the standings and the Hornets needed a win to earn three points and pass the River Rats for the title, and Saline did just that as they controlled the match against Dexter from the start.

The Hornets celebrate Zoe Rumohr's goal early against Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter was called for a penalty and the Hornet's Audrey Driskell lifted a direct kick toward the net from 35 yards out. It bounced around between players and Zoe Rumohr found the loose ball and knocked it into the net for a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

The Hornet's defense was stellar throughout, not allowing many scoring chances for the Dreadnaughts for the game.

Ashley Kruse drills Saline's second goal into the net. Photo by Mike Williamson

Saline would make it 2-0 with 11 minutes left in the half when Sienna Snyder took a lone throw in and centered a pass to Ashley Kruse, who turned and drove a shot into the net.

Saline would put the game away early in the second half when Bettina Soares centered a pass toward the net that was headed across by Sadie Walsh and was knocked in the Sienna Snyder to make it 3-0 with 35 minutes left in the game.

Dexter would keep putting on the pressure, but the Saline defense and goaltender Norah Dawid kept the Dreads off the scoreboard for the 13th shutout of the season for the Hornets.

Saline finished 10-1-3 in the SEC Red and improved to 12-1-5 overall. They will open district play April 30 against the winner of Ann Arbor Pioneer and Ann Arbor Huron.

Photos by Mike Williamson