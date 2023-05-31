Saline Soccer Slips by Pioneer in District Opener

It was a battle to the end, but the Saline girls' soccer team held off Ann Arbor Pioneer in a 2-1 barnburner Tuesday night to advance to the D1 district finals.

The Hornets will take on Ann Arbor Skyline for the district title Thursday night at 6:00 PM in what should be an epic battle. The teams have faced each other twice this season and both games finished in draws with 0-0 and 1-1 scores at each others home field.

This game will be played at a neutral site at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Ellie Warden and Sienna Snyder scored for the Hornets as the held off rival Pioneer for the win in the semifinals.

Skyline has not given up a goal in two district games, blanking Dexter 3-0 and rolling past Belleville 5-0.

The winner will move on to the Brownstown-Woodhaven regional next week.