Free Pizza Café for Teens Launches a Summer of Fun at Saline District Library

By: Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Saline Schools will be closing their doors to students on the afternoon of June 8th, marking the beginning of summer break. But fear not, teens! The Saline District Library has a special treat for you. Head over to the library's Brecon Room to enjoy free pizza and take advantage of all the fantastic offerings available from 11:20 to 1:00.

Conveniently located just across the street from the middle school, the library has been hosting this early release lunch program for some time now. Library Director Karrie Waarala expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are happy to provide a safe space for teens to come and enjoy themselves."

It's important to note that the pizza is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive promptly if you want to grab a slice. Food and drink are generously provided by Friends of the Saline District Library.

Beyond the delicious pizza, visiting the library during your summer break offers a wealth of benefits. You can catch up with friends and classmates, conduct research for your summer projects, explore potential vacation destinations, and stay updated on the latest exciting events taking place at the library.

Calling all artistic teens! The library has two exciting contests lined up for the summer. First, there's the Poetry Contest: Acrostics! Are you up for a challenge? Show off your skills by creating acrostic poems. Winning and top-nominated poems will be published in Teen Ink magazine, and the overall winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

If visual art is more your style, then you'll want to participate in the Mini Art Contest: Books, books, books! The library is searching for book-related artwork to feature on the cover of Teen Ink's first-ever Book Issue in July. The winning artwork will earn a coveted spot on the front page, and honorable mentions will also be published in the July issue of Teen Ink magazine.

Are you a devoted reader or a fan of binge-watching your favorite shows during summer break? Then the summer reading program and Binge Box collection will be right up your alley. Engage in the summer reading program, explore a wide variety of books, or borrow a Binge Box containing 4-6 DVDs to make the most of your time off.

Make sure to mark your calendars for June 8th and head to the Saline District Library, located at 555 N. Maple Road, Saline, MI 48176, for some delicious pizza and an abundance of opportunities to enjoy your early release days. This event is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Saline District Library.

Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to have fun, connect with your peers, and make the most of your summer break at the library!

