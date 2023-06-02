Saline Celebrates The 75th Miss Saline Pageant with 1951 Honoree Ann Taylor Tommelein

The Saline Summerfest, in collaboration with the Miss Saline Pageant organizers, is thrilled to announce the extension of the application deadline for the highly anticipated 75th Annual Miss Saline Pageant. The deadline has been extended to June 4th, providing aspiring contestants with additional time to submit their applications and be a part of this historic event.

The Miss Saline Pageant holds a special place in the hearts of Saline residents, and this year's milestone anniversary promises to be a celebration like no other. The pageant will be graced by the presence of Ann Taylor Tommelein, the longest living Miss Saline, who was crowned back in 1951. Miss Tommelein's remarkable journey as Miss Saline and her lasting impact on the community have made her an esteemed figure in the town's history.

Tommelein was crowned in the fall of 1951 as a Saline High School Senior. Saline High School was part of a single building that housed K-12 students at Union High School. Her graduating class of 40 students them she became the fourth Miss Saline.

Tommelein was judged on her ability to speak publicly. leadership roles and service to the community. Tommelein was a Junior Red Cross Participant, a cheerleader, a member of the school Band. During her rein, as Miss Saline, she participated in the Detroit County Fair and represented Saline High School at the United Nations event, at Hillsdale College.

After graduation, Tommelein attended Michigan State University and transferred to the University of Michigan graduating with a degree in teaching as this would become her occupation. Ann married,spending time in Brussels, Belgium now she lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. with family of three children, six grandchildren, and welcomed her third great grandchild on Mother's Day.

Tommelein recommends the 2023 Miss Saline candidates "live life to the fullest and make the most of your talents".

The 2023 Miss Saline application is open to rising Juniors and Seniors for the Fall 2023 School year in the Saline School District until June 4th. Here is the Link... http://www.misssalinescholarship.com/2023-miss-saline-application.html Prior to the 75th Miss Saline Pageant, a luncheon for formers will be held. Please help The organization reach our former Miss Salines, share your contact information and story with MollyCoy@comcast.net.