Renaissance Equestrian Center Dedicated to Horse Welfare and Rider Achievement

In the sprawling countryside, nestled amidst verdant fields, lies an equestrian haven dedicated to excellence. Welcome Renaissance Equestrian Center where passion meets the art of excellence and where dreams take flight in Saline Michigan.

Renaissance Equestrian Center stands as a community pillar of unwavering commitment to the welfare of horses and the dreams of its riders. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, transparent practices, and commitment to focus on quality, this equestrian sanctuary sets new standards in the industry.

At the heart of this equestrian facility beats a profound devotion to equine welfare. Horses enter an environment that prioritizes their well-being above all else. Impeccable daily care, meticulous attention to nutrition, and cutting-edge veterinary support are just the beginning. Each horse is treated as an individual, with their unique needs and preferences considered. Transparency ensures that horse owners have an understanding of their beloved companions' care routines.

Whether aspiring to compete in international show jumping or embarking on their first equestrian journey, riders find their goals nurtured by a team of dedicated trainers. With Show Jumping and Dressage, these professionals cater to riders of all levels, providing individualized instruction and personalized training programs. The option to ride their horse or avail of the facility's exceptional schooling program horses ensures flexibility and accessibility for riders at every stage of their equestrian journey.

From spacious stables equipped with modern comforts to sprawling arenas boasting the latest in footing technology. The facility's commitment to maintaining a healthy environment extends to the finest details, with proper ventilation, ample natural light, and thoughtfully designed turnout spaces. This attention to detail fosters an atmosphere where horses thrive and riders connect with horse resulting in a satisfying experience.

Amy Miller co-owner, says “We are pleased to have students of all ages participate in our summer camp where families enjoy daily horse rides, horse crafts, games and demonstrations by certified trainers.”

At this facility, a collective pursuit of excellence forms the bedrock of a harmonious team. Trainers, facility managers, maintenance technicians, and volunteers work hand-in-hand, propelled by a shared commitment to the highest standards of horsemanship. Their support encourages each team member to realize their potential and contribute to the overall success of the business.

Amy says, “We believe that a thriving equestrian community builds upon the dedication and expertise of its members”.

Ahmad Reda, Renaissance professional trainer, horse show experience includes winning the international CSI2* competition (2017, 2018, and 2019) the Lebanese Cup (2018, 2019), and Lebanese League(2017, 2018). Ahmad’s path recently brought him to the US where he is eager to continue his journey as a professional equestrian and share his knowledge and love for horses.

For lessons and more information on upcoming summer events Call Amy Miller

734-355-2794 or https://reneqcenter.com