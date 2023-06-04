Saline Soccer Claims District Title in OT Thriller

The Division 1 district title was expected to be a battle between SEC Red champion Saline and a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team, and it was just that as the Hornets pulled out a 2-1 overtime thriller over the Eagles Thursday, June 1.

The team had battled to a pair of draws during the regular season and the district final was expected to be another battle between the squads.

In the end, it would be a pair of Saline freshmen and the stifling Hornet’s defense that would be the difference in the game and lift Saline to the district title.

Saline carried the play in the first half, but the game would remain scoreless until the final moments of the half.

The Hornets were awarded a corner in the final minute of play. Audrey Driskell lifted the corner kick toward the net, and it was headed inside the right post by Sadie Walsh for a huge goal just before the halftime buzzer for a 1-0 Hornets lead.

Freshman Sadie Walsh gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead with a goal in the final seconds of the first half. Photo by Dawn McCann

Skyline would take over in the second half and was all over the Hornet’s defense.

Carrying the play, the Eagles picked up numerous corner kicks and tied the game with 19 minutes left in regulation.

Skyline continued to pressure for the remained of regulation, but Norah Dawid came up with big saves time and time again and the Hornets defense held its ground against the barrage of Skyline corner kicks to keep it tied at 1-1 and send the game into overtime.

Neither team would find the net in the first ten minutes and the teams went into the second overtime period.

Freshman Nada Derneika scored the game winner late in the second overime period to llift Saline to the 2-1 win and district title. Photo by Dawn McCann

With under four minutes left in the second overtime, Sienna Snyder took a throw-in and worked toward the Skyline net. The Eagles were able to clear the ball and it went right to Hornet’s freshman Nada Derneika, who drilled a shot from 25-yards out that just cleared over the hand of the Skyline goaltender and clipped the bottom of the crossbar and crossed the goal line for a 2-1 Saline lead.

The Hornet’s defense was able to shut down the Eagles the rest of the way and they celebrated the district title as the final buzzer sounded.

Saline advances to the D1 Regional in Woodhaven where they will face host Brownstown-Woodhaven in the semifinals Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m.

