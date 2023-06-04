Saline Softball Cruises to D1 District Title

To say the Saline softball team cruised to a D1 district title might be an understatement as the Hornets outscored their two opponents 27-0 and Hornets pitchers allowed just three hits on their way to the championship trophy.

The Hornets opened with a 15-0 four-inning pasting of Ann Arbor Skyline in the semifinals.

Sydney Hastings opened the floodgates with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning and the Hornets would never look back.

Saline would score three in the second without a hit thanks to a pair of walks and error and two sacrifice flies for a 4-0 lead.

Izzy Deveau allowed just one hit in the semifinal win over Skyline. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Hornets would add six more in the third and five in the fourth to finish the mercy.

Izzy Deveau allowed just one hit in four innings of work and struck out five for the win. She also had a double and two rbi at the plate for the Hornets.

Hastings had a big game with three hits, including a double and home run and drove in six runs to lead the offense.

Kaleigh McClelland had a double and rbi, while Lainie Lipowski, Emily Sweetland, Delaney Lee, and Lizzy Thibeault had a hit and rbi each.

Karli Dorr and Abby Curtis combined for a two-hitter and struck out 10 in the circle in a 12-0 win over Dexter in the championship game Saturday.

Kaleigh McClelland celebrates a rbi-triple against Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

McClelland got things going with a rbi-single in the first for the first run. Sweetland followed with a squeeze bunt that scored McClelland and Lee walked to force in a run to make it 3-0 after one.

A two-out Dexter error in the second led to four unearned runs for Saline for a 7-0 lead.

Dexter placed two runners on in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks, but Dorr would end the threat with a pair of strikeouts.

Saline would put the game away with five runs in the third. McClelland tripled in a run and scored on a Sweetland single. Lily Evans drove in a run with a single, and Amelia DeCook drove in a pair of runs with a fly ball to right for a 12-0 lead.

Dexter would load the bases in the third, but Curtis put out the fire with a strikeout and the Dreads would not threaten again as Saline cruised to the title with a 12-0 win.

Hastings finished with three hits and two runs scored, while McClelland had two hits and two rbi.

Clara Cherry finished with two hits and a rbi, and Dorr two hits. Sweetland added a hit and two rbi, DeCook a hit and two rbi, Evans a hit and rbi, and Ashley Malinczak a hit for the Hornets.

Saline advances to the D1 regional Saturday at Battle Creek Central. They will take on 10th ranked Brownstown-Woodhaven in the semifinals at noon.

Photos by Mike Williamson







