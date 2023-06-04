Saline Golfers Qualify for D1 State Finals

Photo from Saline Golf Instagram

The Saline golf team earned a spot in the D1 state finals after a second-place finish at the D1 regional at Pine View Golf Course Wednesday, May 31.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 335 to finish just ahead of SEC rival Bedford with 341.

Top-ranked Ann Arbor Skyline won the regional title with a round of 301.

Zeb Siegel led the charge with a five-over round of 77 for the Hornets.

Giuseppe Giacalone followed with an 83 and Harper Hummel finished with a round of 86. Cullen Ellis shot a score of 89 and Brian Kang rounded out the top five with a 91.

The Hornets will compete in the D1 finals Friday and Saturday at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University.