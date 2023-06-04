Saline-Milan Water Polo Sixth at MWPA State Finals

Photo from Saline-Milan water polo Instagram

In just its second season as a co-op team, the Saline-Milan Chickadees made it a memorable one by finishing in sixth place at the MWPA state finals at Hudsonville June 2 and 3.

The Chickadees opened the tournament seeded second in their bracket but fell to third-seed Rockford 15-7 Friday night.

Rockford took a 4-3 lead after one and the Chickadees held tough in the second and trailed just 8-5 at the half.

The Rams took over in the third by outscoring Saline-Milan 4-1 for a 12-6 lead after three and would cruise in the fourth.

Kiera Luhrs and Elaina Malach scored two goals each to lead the Chickadees. Rylee Mitchell scored on a penalty shot and Dori Cook added a goal. Malach picked up two assists, while Cook and Mitchell had one each.

Saline-Milan bounced back to take down Chelsea 11-7 in the second game.

The Chickadees outscored the Bulldogs 4-0 in the first and controlled the match with a 5-1 lead at the half.

Chelsea would try to get things going in the third, but Saline-Milan still held an 8-4 lead after three and the Chickadees held on in the fourth.

Luhrs led the offensive attack with four goals and three assists, while Malach had three goals and four assists. Annabelle Williams had two goals and two assists and Mitchell two goals, and Cook one assist.

Saline-Milan could not overcome a 3-0 deficit after one period as they fell to Pioneer 8-6 in the fifth-place match.

Luhrs had a big game with five goals, including two penalty shots. Malach added a goal and assist, Williams two assists, and Mitchell one assist.

The Chickadees will lose just two seniors off this year’s squad and are looking forward to bigger and better things next season.