Hornets Finish Strong at D1 State Track and Field Finals

Cover- STN File Photo

The Saline track and field teams ended their season in a big way with strong finishes at the D1 state track and field finals Saturday.

The Hornets earned All-State honors in five events, including a state title for Dolan Gonzales in the boys’ pole vault.

Gonzales, along with a Brighton vaulter cleared 16’0 feet, but Gonzales did it in less attempts to earn the title.

Malik Eisemann also earned all-state honors in the vault with a fourth-place finish.

The Saline 4x800 relay teams continued to show their strength with both the boys and girls earning all-state honors with third-place finishes.

Jason Whitton, Stewart Berryhill, Andrew McNally, and Noah Lepore teamed for a time of 7:46.90, and the girls’ team of Grace Oberski, Lillian Schlack, Mackenzie Sellenraad, and Mia Rogan finished in 9:15.22 to win honors.

Eisemann, Ryan Kavanaugh, Leonardo Ignacio, and Wynter Burnett earned all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the 4x100 relay.

Camden Pawlick was 11th in the discus, while Samuel Jackson was 11th and Truman Johnson 22nd in the 3200.

Kavanaugh, Ignacio, Tyler Parrish, and Burnett were 11th

in the 4x200, Whitton 22nd in the 800, and McNally, Burnett, Berryhill, and Whitton 22nd in the 4x400 relay.

Jacki Kolano was 11th in the pole vault and was part of the 4x200 relay team with Jordan Wickham, Nicole Warren, and Evalyn Ledy that finished 11th.

Rogan was ninth and Sellenraad 18th in the 800, Corynn Gady 26th in the 1600, Laney Alig 35th in the 3200, Warren 20th in the long jump, and Sellenraad, Oberski, Rogan, and Gady teamed to finish 26th in the 4x400 relay.



