New 106-Acre Residential Development Proposed for Lodi Twp

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN reporter

A new 106-acre residential development proposal, Arbor Preserve, was submitted to the Lodi Township Planning Commission on June 1st.

The plan is for two neighborhoods, Arbor Preserve North, 46.6 acres on the east side of Wagner Road, and Arbor Preserve South, 59.9 acres on the north side of Waters Road. The company aims to create a conservation-focused community that prioritizes preserving natural resources and the environment.

Within the neighborhood, 55.9 acres of land (52.5% of the total site) will be designated as a conservation area, safeguarding valuable open space.

Developer RED Equities had initially submitted a site plan for 391 attached residential units. However, after engaging in multiple meetings and discussions with Township stakeholders, the company has voluntarily decided to significantly reduce the density to 107 single-family homes, in line with the recommendations from Township Planning. They have presented the previous high-density plan as an alternative option, emphasizing the preferred low-density 107-home Arbor Preserve North & South site plan.

Proposed Arbor Preserve South (L) and North. Image: Lodi Twp Planning Commission Meeting Packet

Arbor Preserve is proposed as a planned unit development (PUD). This option allows the developers, like RED Equities, to work with the Township to design the land uniquely, using natural elements such as hills, trees, streams, and other features best.

The most important thing about Arbor Preserve is that it wants to be built in a way that protects the environment and natural resources.

Eligibility criteria for the PUD include:

Compatibility with the Master Plan: Arbor Preserve is consistent with the Lodi Township Master Plan and will result in 107 single-family home sites designed in a rural residential style.

The development will not exceed the existing and planned capacity of essential services such as police, fire, traffic, drainage, or stormwater systems.

Individual drinking water wells and a State Licensed and professionally operated private wastewater treatment facility(s) will serve the single-family homes.

Preserving existing wetlands, environmental features, natural and perimeter buffers, and nearly 40 acres of open space.

At this time, the concept is in various stages of review by township consultants and the planning commissioners.