From Near-Closure to Flourishing: The Miraculous Turnaround Story of Washtenaw Christian Academy

Washtenaw Christian Academy (WCA) in Saline is an independent Christian school offering a comprehensive PreK-12th grade education.

Washtenaw Christian Academy (WCA) began in 1976. The school switched locations a few times until building its current facility in 2004. The initiative was driven by a committed group of parents wanting a private Christian education for their kids.

“This building opened on homecoming night,” explains Alicia Ceccarelli, Head of School. “It was a big night for everyone. They had big dreams. Parents laid the gym floor and poured concrete. Everybody worked together to make this happen.”

Their vision continued to surge until the economy crashed four years later and put the pinch on private education. Many parents withdrew their children from private schools and enrolled them in public education to save the tuition costs.

The Association of Christian Schools International reported that the issues threatening Christian Schools included financial stresses, changing parental expectations, cultural shifts, and leadership failure. Like many other such schools, WCA struggled.

Despite the shrinking educational options, Ceccarelli and her husband were determined to give their children a private Christian education. When their children’s school closed, they turned to WCA despite the uncertain times. WCA continued to struggle, enrollment declined, and its debt increased.

The school limped along. In 2017, Ceccarelli joined the school board and immediately put her business background to use.

“I didn't know the school's financial position at that time,” she recalls. “But I was the only parent coming to board meetings. I think that was a reason I was nominated to the school board.”

WCA was at its lowest point, and shutdown seemed imminent. Many parents, including Ceccarelli, were seeking new schools for their kids. As a last-ditch effort, a consultant was brought in to assess the situation and see if there was a way forward for WCA. Ceccarelli was pegged by several people, including the consultant, to work with him to assess the school’s dire situation. Even though her faith nudged her to help, she adamantly refused. Ceccarelli simply didn’t want to get tangled up in what appeared to be an inevitable shutdown. But a series of confirmations to her inward conviction persuaded her to relent, roll up her sleeves, and get to work. A plan was formed.

“We told people we were going to be financially responsible,” recalls Ceccarelli. “We’re going to pay down debt and renegotiate our payables.”

Ceccarelli’s and her group laid out a vision for the school, and people quickly and hopefully jumped on board. They raised $206,000. But WCA had only 84 students enrolling for the following year. The school needed 120 to pay its bills. Ceccarelli, now serving as principal, had no idea how they would recruit another 36 students. Regardless, she and several others got to work over the summer methodically checking off the things needed for school in the fall despite a constant dribble of naysayers and gossipers.

The miracle soon began. “People started hearing what was happening with the school, and families who had left began returning,” says Ceccarelli. “We were in tears the first day of school as we watched 129 students enter the doors.”

By the end of that year, enrollment rose to 143. For the 2019 school year, 153 students were enrolled. And then the pandemic and its restriction. WCA continued doing perhaps what it does best—adapting. The educators kept their focus on teaching despite the mandated pandemic hurdles. The school thrived.

Today, the school has an enrollment of 327, with more than 120 on a waiting list. Ceccarelli has moved from Principal to Head of School.

“People are seeing our kids are getting a great education,” says Ceccarelli. “Many parents felt like they lost their rights as parents in their kids’ education. We partner with families to help educate them. We honor the parents’ position as parents.”

“As public schools continue to shift with different cultural issues being highlighted as academic issues with less focus on academics, many parents have also shifted in what morals and values they want to be reinforced through their children’s education,” she adds. “And they have that right.”

Regarding the Christian faith being taught, Ceccarelli describes it as an integration throughout the courses.

“We are a Christ-centered school teaching from a biblical perspective,” she explains. Mathematics is mathematics, plain and simple. But math also reveals the truth of how unbelievably logical and mathematical God is. It always adds up. History is taught through a lens of God has a plan and purpose for us, and what happens when humanity doesn’t follow that plan by hating each other.”

“We have families here who are not Christian but who have decided they like what we stand for,” adds the Head of School. “And we are super clear about who we are and what we teach.”

With more and more parents wanting to get their children enrolled, WCA is working hard to complete its second floor. When finished, the $2 million build-out will add fourteen classrooms, enough for another 200 students.

When asked what she would like the public to know about WCA, Ceccarelli replied, “I want them to know that we exist to develop servant leaders and that we are here to partner with families to raise productive citizens who will be a light in this world, confident in who they are because they were created with purpose.”

To learn more about Washtenaw Christian Academy, visit their website at https://www.washtenawchristian.org/

