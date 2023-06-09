From Father to Son: Jerry's Tire Alignment Shop Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Saline

By April Christian- Davis, STN Reporter

Jerry's Tire Alignment shop in Saline is a trusted name in the automotive service industry, is proudly celebrating its 50th year of providing top-notch services for Saline, Dexter, and Chelsea.

They are known for their exceptional customer service and commitment to quality. The tire and alignment shop was recognized for the prestigious 2022 People's Choice Award for outstanding customer satisfaction by the Saline Chamber of Commerce.

Since its humble beginnings in 1972, Jerry's Tire Alignment shop has been a staple in the local service automotive community, offering a range of tire and alignment services to motorists in the community, a go-to destination for residents seeking reliable and professional automotive care.

Cary, Jerry's son, has been operating the family business for a decade. The staff at Jerry's Tire Alignment consistently goes above and beyond to meet the basic needs of customers, providing personalized attention, expert advice, and timely service. I asked Cary what keeps customers coming back.

He explains, " Like my father, we treat people the way we would like to be treated. This is what has kept us in business since 1972".

Jerry's Tire Alignment shop attributes its success to the hard work and dedication of its skilled technicians. With their extensive knowledge and experience, the shop's technicians ensure that every vehicle that enters their facility receives the utmost care and attention. Whether it's tire replacements, wheel alignments, or general maintenance, the team at Jerry's Tire Alignment shop strives to deliver exceptional service now and in years to come.