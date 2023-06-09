Penalty Kick Lifts Saline Soccer to D1 State Semifinals

One shot.

One penalty kick in the final two minutes of the second overtime is all it took to lift the Saline girls' soccer team past Canton 1-0 Wednesday night. The win was the Hornets first regional title since 2017 when they came up one game short of a state finals trip with a 1-0 loss to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the state semifinals

Saline advances to the Division 1 state semifinals at Rochester Stoney Creek to play the host Cougars at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 14.

As it has been all season the Hornets used a smothering defense and timely goaltending by keeper Norah Dawid to shut down Canton in the regional final Wednesday.

Canton two best chances came on corner kicks, but both times Dawid was there to to make the save.

Saline had several chances off of throw-ins and corners but two shots sailed over the cross bar and the Canton goaltender made a kick save of a shot from in front of the net.

After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation the teams would play two ten-minute overtime periods.

Saline carried the play for most of the opening overtime period but could not find the net.

The teams played equally for most of the second overtime, but with 1:25 left in the OT period Sadie Walsh took a long pass and broke in on the Canton goal all alone. The goalkeeper came out of the net and shoved Walsh sending her flying. The referee pulled out a yellow card, giving the Hornets a penalty kick.

Canton's goaltender was forced to go to the sideline for the yellow card and the Chief's brought in the second goaltender for the biggest shot of the night.

Coach Leigh Rumbold chose Zoe Rumohr to take the PK and she drove it inside the left goal post for a 1-0 Saline lead.

The Hornets were able to kill off the last 1:25 and rushed the field to celebrate and collect the regional championship trophy.

Photo by Saline Athletics

The Hornets improved to 15-1-5 overall on the season.