Saline Baseball Drops Heartbreaker in Regional Semifinals

The Saline baseball team came up just short of reaching the D1 regional finals after falling to Hartland in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss Wednesday, June 7.

The Hornets finished a season where they started 2-6 back in April, but turned things around to win the SEC Red and district titles and finishing with a 28-13 overall record.

Saline had their chances against an Eagle team that had swept a doubleheader from them in late April.

The Hornets put two runners on in the first, but a groundout ended the threat.

Hartland would put a run on the board in the second. The Eagles opened the inning with a single and the second batter reached on a fielders choice to put two runners on. aa sacrifice bunt moved the runners up and a single plated what would turn out to be the only run of the game.

Saline started the third with a walk, but the runner was picked off and tagged out in a rundown. Roman Laurio then walked and Kriss Sydlowski followed with a single. An error moved both runners up with one out, but Hartland got a strikeout and pop out to end the inning with no damage.

A walk and hit batter put two runners on for Saline in the sixth, but again the Hornets could not come up with the key hit and the inning ended with a groundout and strikeout to end the inning.

The Hornets had one last chance when Ian Furlong walked with one out in the seventh. He beat a throw to second on a ground ball by Cade Tousa to put two runners on. Laurio was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out and the Hornets had the tying run just 90 feet away.

A ground ball was hit right to the third baseman, who stepped on the bag for an out and fired to first for a game-ending double play to the dismay of Hornet fans and players.

Saline collected just three hits in the game with Laurio, Sydlowski, and Reed Muir each getting one.

Jackson Muir was stellar on the mound for Saline, allowing just four hits and striking out seven in the contest.