Saline Softball Season Ends in Regional Semifinals

The Saline softball team saw its amazing season come to an end at the D1 regional semifinals at Battle Creek Lakeview Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Woodhaven.

The Hornets entered the game ranked ninth and Woodhaven 10th

in the state and it was a battle between the two ranked teams.

Saline had their chances early but could not come up with the clutch hit to push any runners across the plate.

A walk and hit batter put two runners on in the second. A groundout moved the runners up to second and third with one out, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat for the Hornets.

Saline would put two more runners on in the third but again a strikeout ended the inning with no damage.

Woodhaven led off the fourth with a double, but Karli Dorr set down the next three batters to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

Saline again threatened in the fourth with a pair of singles, but the runner was thrown out at second trying to advance to leave a runner at third with two outs. A flyout would end the inning and the score remained 0-0.

After both teams went in order in the fifth, Woodhaven would break through in the top of the sixth. An error and walk opened the inning for Woodhaven to open the floodgates. Two singles and a double followed, and Woodhaven would take a 4-0 lead.

Dorr opened the bottom of the sixth but would only move as far as third base and the game remained 4-0 entering the seventh.

An Ava Stripp single and Sydney Hastings double put two runners on with two outs for Saline, but a flyout ended the Hornet’s season with a 34-7 overall record.

Hastings and Dorr had two hits each for the Hornets, while Izzy Deveau and Stripp had one hit each.

Dorr struck out six and allowed four hits in the circle for Saline.