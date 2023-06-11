Saline Golfers Finish Tied for 16th at D1 State Finals

The Saline golf team came home with a 16th-place finish at the D1 state finals at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University June 9-10.

The Hornets finished the two-day event with a team score of 679 to tie Okemos for the 16th spot in the finals.

Giuseppe Giacalone led the Hornets with a two-day score of 160. He shot an 18-hole round of 82 Friday and bounced back with a six-over 78 to finish tied for 38th out of 102 golfers at the finals.

Zeb Siegel finished three strokes back with rounds of 77 and 86 for a two-day total of 163 for Saline.

Brian Kang shot a score of 179 with rounds of 88 and 91, while Cullen Ellis shot 181 with rounds of 92 and 89.

Will Winslow took part in one round with a score of 88 and Harper Hummel shot 93 in his one round for Saline.