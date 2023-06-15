Dementia Friendly Movies in Saline at Emagine Theater

Dementia Friendly Saline continues its partnership with Emagine Entertainment with monthly dementia friendly movie events, featuring classic movie musicals shown with soft light, soft sound and no hard rules: guests--persons with dementia and their care partners and friends can talk, sing along, clap, tap feet, get up and dance as they wish, having a good time with other persons on the dementia journey.

Movies are every second Wednesday of the month. Doors open 1:30. Next up on 12 July are Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Swing Time. There will be dancin', and not just on the screen.