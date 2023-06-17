Saline District Library Wants to be Your “Third Place”

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig STN Reporter

The Saline District Library (SDL) has positioned itself to fill a crucial need in community life. It offers to you a “third place.”

In today's world, libraries have evolved to encompass a wide range of roles and responsibilities. Physical libraries continue to hold a significant and tangible presence in the community, the concept of the "third place" offers a framework to bring coherence to decision-making processes.

The idea of the third place was introduced by Ray Oldenburg in his book "The Great Good Place" in 1989. According to Oldenburg, every person needs three places in their life: home, work, or school, and an undefined third place. Home provides safety and comfort, while work or school offers consistency and fulfillment. The third place represents an informal public space where individuals can meet social needs.

Where like-minded people work together.

Seek peace, quiet, activities, exercise

Need space

Time to be alone or with someone less connected to them personally

The library can be a vital, third place for those that seek these things.

A third place can offer long hours of operation, low stress, interaction, and having a loose structure. The SDL encompasses these characteristics. The SDL prioritizes equal access for all users, regardless of their background. The SDL is open without prejudice to the community. It recognizes that members have traditional and non-traditional hours, The SDL support this scheduling need by being available when members need support.

The Saline District Library prioritizes the needs of students, members, staff, and administrative decision-makers. For example, on June 8th, the Friends of the SDL generously denoted free Pizza for the school’s early release day. This is just one of the programs that offers safety and security on a day when the student may have nowhere else to go during that time.

The SDL strives to play a crucial role as the third place for the community at large. According to Library Director, Karrie Waarala, “the Saline District Library has committed to this concept of the third place for some time and is earnest in making it a reality. A place where the library can create spaces that are not only conducive to study and education but also offer opportunities for interaction, relaxation, and personal growth.”

Are you looking for a “third place” in your life? Check out the Saline District Library.

Photo: Facebook