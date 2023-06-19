The 'I'm Possible' Event Targets SE Michigan Youth Empowerment

Lisa Kahler, a dynamic professional photographer and owner of Kaptured by Lisa Kahler Photography, has been a keen observer of the struggles that the youth in Southeast Michigan have been facing. The youth of the area, battered not only by the effects of the global pandemic but also by escalating social media issues, bullying, and security concerns, have been grappling with a plethora of challenges.

"The past few years have been especially hard for our kids. I've seen kids who are used to being super involved in their school, after-school sports activities, their churches, and their communities, shutting down. When they can't see their friends and their routine is disrupted, they can't get their cups filled in the ways they are used to," Kahler poignantly expressed.

In response to these issues, Kahler created a unique initiative last year, the 'I'm Possible' girl's tween empowerment event, once pandemic restrictions were lifted. The event aims to re-energize and inspire our area's youth. This year, on August 12th, Kahler is hosting 'I'm Possible' again, an uplifting event combining empowering youth portraits with an immersive empowerment session.

The event will focus on photographing the youth with their chosen 'empowerment word', a term they find resonates with them after hearing from an array of empowering speakers. This practice is designed to help these youngsters look within themselves for a mantra to carry them through the next academic year.

"The spark has gone out of these really good kids. With the typical rites of passage put on hold, kids are struggling with their self-esteem and their purpose. The 'I'm Possible' event is designed to bring them back to who they are and show them how powerful they are in this community," Kahler affirmed.

The event targets young girls from 9 to 13 years of age and features four incredible speakers who aim to uplift and motivate these young minds.

Kahler is welcoming inquiries for video and photo opportunities prior to the event on August 12th. She can be reached at 517-273-0650. Through efforts like these, Kahler is offering a beacon of light and hope to the youth of the area.