Saline Celtic Festival’s Melodious Summer Airs

This summer, the rhythms of the Celts will echo through Michigan as the Saline Celtic Festival makes its much-anticipated return. New faces and beloved old hands alike will offer a foot-stomping line-up on July 7 and 8 at the verdant Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

Paul Wikarski, the festival's Entertainment Director and a member of Brother Crowe, noted, "We're raising the roof with an all-Michigan-based band lineup this year. The new location adds a fresh twist, and I promise the entertainment is going to be fantastic!"

The Kalamazoo-based progressive folk band, The Founding, will make its debut at the festival. Known for their vibrant approach to songwriting and unique instrumentation, the band has graced stages across the country. In the same vein, they bring their Irish traditional band, On The Lash, promising exciting renditions of classic songs and fresh interpretations of established standards.

Wakefire. Courtesy of Wakefire

Jared Cohn of Wakefire, also set to make their festival debut, is eager to bring their unique mix of Celtic Rock, Baroque Pop, Americana, folk rock, and Bohemian Cabaret to the hometown crowd. "Being able to perform in our own backyard is truly exhilarating," Cohn said. "Our eclectic music selection is sure to charm the audience!"

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the triumphant return of Black Murray, the band known for their energetic fusion of traditional tunes and contemporary classics. They will be followed by Brother Crowe, the Detroit-based four-piece band returning for their third time to keep the crowds bouncing with their gritty, bluegrass-infused Celtic roots rock.

Another treat for third-time attendees will be the local favorite Crossbow, a seasoned group known to charm audiences at Celtic festivals across the Midwest. Newcomer Whorled from Grand Rapids is also keen to make a lasting impression with their fresh tunes.

Whorled. Courtesy of Whorled.

Ironwood, the Canton-based husband-wife duo, plans to win hearts with their blend of original and traditional Celtic and folk tunes. Enda Reilly, the Dublin native who now calls Canton home, will mesmerize audiences with his renditions of Celtic classics, while the long-standing Detroit band McSpillin will dish out a delightful mix of Irish and folk music.

The Saline Celtic Festival will also welcome Finvarra’s Wren from Detroit, known as one of North America's most exciting Irish quartets, and the local Y-Town Hoolies. Rounding out the lineup will be the young musicians from Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, promising a vibrant showcase of American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing, and Celtic traditions.

Wikarski sums up the anticipation perfectly, "This year’s festival promises a breathtaking line-up that’s bound to set your Celtic spirit soaring. Prepare for non-stop clapping, foot-tapping, and memories that will last a lifetime!"

The festival opens its doors on Friday, July 7 from 5 p.m. to midnight, with Saturday’s festivities stretching from 10 a.m. to midnight. Admission details, directions, and more are available on salineceltic.org and the festival's Facebook page. Got queries? Shoot an email to TheCelticFestival@gmail.com. And if you're eager to be a part of the action behind the scenes, don't hesitate to reach out at salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com.