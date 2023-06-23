Fur-ocious Fun: Saline Celtic Festival Goes Pawsitively Mad for Corgi Races

It's not every day you'll see athletes at the Celtic festival trading in their kilts for fur coats. That's right, the competitors in question are not human but canine, and they prefer fetching to caber tossing.

Welcome to the fur-ociously fun world of the Saline Celtic Festival's "1st Annual Celtic 500" Corgi Speed Championships. With over 100 four-legged, short-statured athletes ready to chase victory, the scene is set for a truly 'barking mad' event on July 8 at the Renewal by Anderson Speedway.

“Corgi races are very popular in the U.S. and other countries, and we are thrilled to hold our inaugural event, one of many new events at our new location,” says Terri Murphy, the Celtic Festival’s official ‘Corgi Herder.’

These endearing furballs, typically renowned for their role as the preferred pets of British Royalty, have been rounding up excitement and stirring up giggles all across the U.S. Corgis, with their short legs, expressive faces, and undeniable charm, are capturing hearts, and it's not difficult to see why. These vivacious little canines with their tail-wagging enthusiasm and perky ears are an entertainment spectacle in themselves.

Famous for their stubby build, Corgis surprisingly make up for it with their spry and agile nature. Their "dwarf dog" stature, a label derived from their Welsh name, doesn't hold them back from showing off their agility and speed, reaching up to a notable 25 mph. There's a delightful paradox in their speedy waddle and it's this combination that makes them a 'pawsome' addition to the Festival's events.

“This isn’t like greyhound racing, it’s no more energetic than taking your dog to the dog park for a walk or run. These little guys are all amateurs just having fun and burning off some energy – I’ve been told they’re not very good at running in a straight line and are most interested in investigating new smells than getting a medal. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I don’t own a Corgi but recently when I need a break from Festival busy-work, I’ve been watching Corgi races on YouTube – it’s a great distraction.”

Registrations have been closed due to the extreme 'pup-ularity' of the event. The spectacle will commence with check-ins at noon at the Corgi Pits, followed by the races starting at 2 p.m. The championship race will take off half an hour after the final heat, with Corgis competing in a 100-feet sprint for the gold, silver, and bronze medals, generously provided by Breezy Custom Jewels.

Championed by corgilife.com, these 'dwarf dogs' are more than capable of sprinting, if not for long distances. Interestingly, Pembroke Welsh Corgis are noted to be faster than their larger-sized Cardigan Welsh counterparts. These breeds hold a rich history dating back to the Middle Ages and have been a firm favorite of the British Monarchy, with the late Queen Elizabeth II having owned over 30 of these lovable creatures.

Full details about the Celtic 500" Corgi Speed Championships and the festival's new location at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds can be found at salineceltic.org.

Fur-tastic Festival Facts

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

Friday, July 7: 5 p.m.-midnight: adults $8, ages 6-17 $5, at the gate.

Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m.-midnight: advance tickets starting at $15.

Ample onsite free parking.

More information: salineceltic.org and Facebook.

TheCelticFestival@gmail.com

Volunteer Opportunities: salinecelticvolunteers@gmail.com.

So, whether you're a 'pawsionate' Corgi enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, mark your calendar for this unique and heartwarming event at the Saline Celtic Festival. It's more than just a race; it's a celebration of man's best friend in all their 'tail-wagging' glory.

Photo: Image by Szabolcs Molnar from Pixabay