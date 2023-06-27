Harmony in Work & Life: Finding Balance

You're exhausted, frustrated, juggling multiple responsibilities without taking a moment for yourself. Reclaim your energy and motivation through inspiration at this Phenomenal Women Network (PWN) event! PWN supports women in business at all stages, with a particular emphasis on those starting their journey. We understand the unique challenges women face in finding balance with their professional aspirations, family needs and personal wellbeing. This event is specifically designed to inspire you to explore what resonates to empower you, advocate for your emotional health and wellness concerns, and help you strike harmony in your demanding roles.

Join us at this extraordinary gathering with a community of like-minded women, ready to share their experiences and support one another. Through engaging and insightful speakers and networking opportunities, you'll discover practical and enlightening strategies to enhance your physical and mental wellbeing. Gain valuable insights on how to navigate the challenges of work-life integration, build resilience and prioritize self-care. Invest in yourself and find renewed inspiration, empowering you to thrive in all areas of your life. Attend the PWN event and take a significant step towards achieving the balance you deserve! If you wish to join on Zoom, email us at PhenomenalWomenNetwork@gmail.com to register.