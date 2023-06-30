Lodi Twp Police Report, May 2023

In May 2023, Deputies responded to 228 calls for police service, up from 203 the prior year for a 12% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-May) are 1,118, up from 848 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 101 traffic stops, up from 85 last year. Forty-one citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One home invasion

Seven crashes

One medical assist

13 citizen assists

Four welfare checks

Four mental health

Three frauds

One disorderly conduct

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On May 15, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6100 Block of Saline Waterworks for a report of identity theft. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect was able to use their credit cards in the amounts of $280 and $980. The complainant is working with their credit card companies to determine who the suspect is.

On May 18, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Ridgewood Circle for a report of identity theft. The complaint was contacted by a collections agency indicating that they owed money for a UHAUL rental out of Ohio. The complainant did not rent a UHAUL, and it is unknown who the suspect is that fraudulently rented it in the victim's name.

On May 25, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 Block of Wagner Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that she gave personal information to a “Jack Martin,” who indicated he was from her bank. This led to the suspect opening and using the victim's credit cards. A search of “Jack Martin” yielded no positive ID based on the information provided to the Deputy by the victim.

The entire May 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.