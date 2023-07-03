Immerse Yourself in Celtic Wonders at the Enhanced Saline Celtic Festival this Weekend

Are you ready to don your kilt, tap your foot to the beat of drums, and cheer on a 100-strong squadron of Corgis? If so, prepare yourself for the most exhilarating Saline Celtic Festival yet, taking place this Friday and Saturday. Prepare to be amazed and transported to the Celtic age at its new spacious home - the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

As the SCF "crew" scouted their new grounds last week, the echoes of "oohs" and "aahs" bounced off the walls, making their excitement almost palpable. Terri Murphy, SCF Treasurer, and organizer, paints an exciting picture: "We explored the buildings and outside areas and imagined the finished set-ups. Now we’re deep into setting it up and excited about this brand-new look. Not only are the facilities bigger and better, and the number of activities greater, but we’re way up on advance ticket sales—that ended June 30—and on the number of sponsors, pipe & drum bands, clans, merchants, food vendors, Highland dancers, community organizations—not to mention over 100 Corgis in the Corgi 500 races. And our Saturday opening parade may be our largest and longest ever.”

Already a showstopper, the festival's "Strawhenge" – a charming nod to Britain's iconic Stonehenge - has drawn early bird visitors. As the mastermind behind this installation, retired engineering designer Jim Peters, puts it, "The opening parade will march through it, and the Wee Folks parade at 4:30 Saturday will end there, with a ceremony. We’ll have signage to explain it and people on hand to tell you all about it. A huge thanks to local farmer Steve Drake for supplying the hay bales.”

And guess who's back? Peters' infamous creation, Millie the Mill Pond Monster. While she'll be in dry dock this time, her legacy continues at "Millie’s Grill" by Vintage House.

Kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday, the festival promises an evening packed with sensational performances by Brother Crowe, Whorled, and McSpillin; eye-candy in the form of a Mr. Pretty Legs In A Kilt contest; captivating demonstrations by blacksmiths and glassblowers; a Mounted Historic Competition; and delightful music and dance workshops.

Ready for round two? The gates swing open at 10 a.m. Saturday, leading up to a vibrant 10:30 parade to the Opening Ceremony. Following this, expect a Celtic extravaganza with electrifying performances, heart-pounding athletic contests, a delightful Wee Folks Area for the youngsters, and an immersive historical journey.

The festival surges into high gear with a symphony of sounds from seven pipe & drum bands and an ensemble of artists, including The Founding, On The Lash, Wakefire, Black Murray, Brother Crowe, Crossbow, Ironwood, Enda Reilly, Finvarra’s Wren, the Y-Town Hoolies, and Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic.

A hearty spectacle awaits as gallant knights mount their horses for three exhilarating jousting duels. The festival grounds will tremble under the weight of hulking athletes hurling massive cabers, hammers, sheaves, and stones in thrilling contests while Highland dancers twirl and leap, vying for coveted prizes.

The Wee Folks Area will become a magical wonderland for our little Celts. Unicorns, fairies, and leprechauns will roam free, while Star Wars stormtroopers add an exciting twist to the mythical aura. Storytelling, magic shows, creative crafts, singalongs, and delightful ducky races are all on the agenda to ignite their imagination.

Embark on a historical journey where you can mingle with Vikings, Templars, Knights, and Morris dancers or watch spellbound as weavers craft magic with their threads. The festival's grand spectacle, the Ring of Steel’s Cirque Surya, will keep you on the edge of your seat. Their impressive display of swordsmanship, mesmerizing aerial acrobatics, enchanting fire dancers, and engaging stage performances will fill the day, culminating in a captivating Farewell Fire Performance as the grand finale to the festival.

For a full schedule of this Celtic splendor, head over to salineceltic.org or their Facebook page, where they're keeping the buzz alive with fun photos and updates.

Organizer Terri Murphy ensures the festival is welcoming to everyone. She says, "We see ourselves as a community festival. The new location has allowed us to address many accessibility issues, including free onsite parking, accessible bathrooms, smooth walking paths, and quiet spaces." The festival has even arranged for braille-embossed schedules and black-and-white maps to ensure everyone can join in the fun.

Murphy adds, “With the support of the Washtenaw Farm Council and the wonderful resources and space at their grounds, this is going to be our biggest and best-ever Saline Celtic Festival. We have so many new events this year and many returning favorites. Our ‘best little festival’ is the must-attend event of the summer—and we look forward to welcoming everyone. We also welcome volunteers for 2-hour shifts—and volunteers get a free pass to the festival!”

Photos courtesy of Saline Celtic Festival