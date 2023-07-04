Women's Council's Scholarships Inspire Change,Break Barriers, and Empower the Dreams of Young Women

By April Christian-Davis, STN Writer

Back to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, more than 350 people attended the 26th annual WCC Foundation Women’s Council Celebration Luncheon on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The event featured a keynote address from WCC alumna Aisha Bowe and the honoring of three local women for their leadership and dedication to the community. Michelle Crumm, Donna Doleman Dickerson and Nancy Margolis.

WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca and Women's Council member Stefani Carter also addressed the capacity crowd, with words of encouragement and support of programs.

Proceeds from the luncheon supports the WCC Foundation Student Emergency Fund, which helps WCC students navigate unexpected financial difficulties, including food shortages, childcare and transportation issues.

Bowe, the keynote speaker, is expected to be the first Black woman to travel on a commercial flight to space with Blue Origin. Following her studies at WCC, Bowe transferred to the University of Michigan, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and worked as an aerospace engineer at NASA before founding and becoming the CEO of STEMBoard.

In addition to her work with STEMBoard, Bowe raised nearly $2 million in 2022 to fund a second company, LINGO. Its hands-on kits have helped more than 5,000 students in 10 countries learn computer coding, hardware and software design.

The afternoon's three dynamic honorees were nominated for recognition after demonstrating professional excellence through their work and service; supporting the lives of women, children and the underserved; advancing equity, diversity and inclusion.

In a heartwarming reunion, individuals committed to making a difference in women and education gathered at WCC Foundation's Women's Council Luncheon to celebrate the accomplishments of the Women's Council.

The Women's Council has long been at the forefront of promoting equal education opportunities, empowering women, and creating a more inclusive society. By providing financial support to young women facing challenges in pursuing their educational aspirations, the organization has become a support for those yearning to break free from the constraints that hinder their academic progress.

During the event, the Women's Council proudly acknowledged one of its inspiring young women who benefited from a scholarship that reduced financial burdens, increased personal growth and academic success. By nurturing these talented individuals and providing them with the necessary resources, the Women's Council ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome obstacles and realize their full potential.

Congratulations to all Honorees: Michelle Crumm, MBA, CPA, known for her entrepreneurship and community involvement. Crumm is the founder and CEO of Present Value, an executive coaching company where she inspires others to develop bold leadership.

Donna Doleman Dickerson, MBA, CDP is a powerhouse at building brands and repositioning companies. Dickerson serves as VP of Brand and Marketing at the University of Michigan Credit Union. Dickerson also serves as the Chair of Trinity Health Michigan Board of Directors and sits on the Make-a-Wish Michigan Board of Directors. She is passionate about the health and well-being of children.

Nancy Margolis, MSW, is the Founder and President of Embracing Our Differences Michigan, a nonprofit educational art program. Nancy has provided decades of leadership in the Washtenaw County Jewish community and has focused on meeting the needs of underserved communities.

This event served as a testament to the remarkable work accomplished by the Women's Council, but it also acted as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. With renewed determination and the continued support of its members, the Women's Council stands poised to make an impact transforming lives, one scholarship at a time.

Tears of joy, and heartfelt words of appreciation filled the room as success stories by speakers illustrating the profound effect that access to education can have on an individual's life trajectory, such as keynote speaker Aisha Bowe.

Bowe, CEO of two corporations is a trailblazer breaking barriers faced by women of color and others in the corporate world. Had she followed her high school guidance counselor's advice to become a cosmetologist. We don't know what the world would have missed.

Aisha's father urged her to take mathematics classes at WCC. Aisha aced the class and her studies at WCC paved the way for Bowe to transfer into the engineering program at the University of Michigan. She then earned a BSE in Aerospace Engineering. After working at NASA for six years, Bowe became the founder of STEMBoard, a tech company recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

Washtenaw Community College President Rose B. Bellanca encouraged all in attendance to continue to support The WCC Foundation and celebrate its success.

As the Women's Council moves forward, it remains resolute in its mission to create a future where no young woman's education is compromised by adversity. Through scholarships, mentorship, and advocacy, the organization aims to inspire a generation of educated, empowered women who will shape the world with their talents, ideas, and achievements.

