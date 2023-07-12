Saline River Dam Hangs in The Balance

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig STN Writer

The fate of the Saline River Dam, a historic structure that has played a significant role in the city's history, awaits a feasibility study’s outcome as city leaders have approved a $240,000 to explore the possibility of its removal.

At the Saline City Council meeting on June 26, City Manager Colleen O'Toole emphasized that the study would provide the necessary data to make an educated choice. The city has already assessed the costs of maintaining and restoring the dam to meet future state regulations, which are expected to become more stringent. However, the new study, to be conducted by Spicer Group, a civil engineering consultancy, will assess the feasibility of dam removal, present a conceptual plan for the process, and offer a preview of how the upstream Mill Pond area would appear without the dam.

The Saline River Dam, according to the Michigan dam safety database, is currently in “fair” condition. However, due to its age, it is anticipated that sections of the dam will begin to deteriorate within the next 25 years. With more stringent spillway capacity requirements anticipated before the dam's 2026 inspection, the city faces a decision between repairing and rebuilding the structure or removing it entirely.

City Engineer Tesha Humphriss stated that the next five years would require a significant investment in the dam, potentially amounting to millions of dollars. The removal study provides the city with an alternative option and the flexibility to consider it.

The study by Spicer Group will involve surveys, hydraulic monitoring, and estimating the volume of sediment that would need to be removed upstream from the dam. This sediment removal could constitute a substantial portion of the overall cost estimate for the eventual removal.

The city has received support from a state program established to mitigate the risk of dam failures following the disastrous collapse of two dams in the Midland area during heavy rainfall in 2020. Saline was awarded $192,000 in May by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program for the dam removal study. The state officials were particularly enthusiastic about the potential removal of the dam as a preventive measure, making Saline one of 16 projects across Michigan to receive funding.

While the study cost may seem significant, City Council Member Jim Dell'Orco clarified that 80% of the expense would be subsidized by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). This clarification helps alleviate concerns about the expenditure for hiring consultants to determine the best course of action.

Public engagement and transparency will be integral parts of the study process, with the findings being shared with residents, according to City Manager O'Toole. Council Member Janet Dillon acknowledged that residents living along the Mill Pond's waterline have concerns about hasty decision-making. However, city officials assured the public that the project would progress gradually, ensuring careful consideration of all factors.

Photo: Wikimedia