By April Christian-Davis STN Reporter

The Saline Indoor Winter Farmers Market in the Summer is the only weekly indoor Market in Saline, Michigan Families come from the surrounding communities because of the warm atmosphere and customs of the variety of products available. Fresh produce is available weekly, making it easier to gather your selection of baby spinach, micro-greens, mushrooms, potatoes, apples, and herbs, and spices, all available for your enjoyment. Additionally, the Farmers Market provides a wide variety of gourmet cheeses, meat, poultry, eggs, honey, artisan loaves of bread, and maple syrup.

With easy parking and over 30 vendors, the marketplace brings items like handmade jewelry, fine art, home decor, gifts, greeting cards, cakes, and more. Families engage in various shopping experiences while the kids engage in activities like dancing, music, face painting, and gift basket giveaways. The advantage of shopping at this farmers market is knowing that 100% of the purchase dollars go to the creator of the products.

The produce lasts significantly longer because prepared foods have far fewer preservatives at farmers' markets, so buying at the market means long-lasting, healthier foods in your kitchen, healthier food for your body, and safer for the environment.

Marketing Manager Dana expressed the future of The Farmers Market to The Sun Times News.

“The absence of Saline Indoor Winter Farmers Market would have a negative impact within the community if it does not continue to grow

economically.

"The loss of this weekly gathering place would deprive residents of a warm and inviting atmosphere where they connect with local vendors and fellow shoppers, fostering a sense of community spirit.”

"Without the farmers market, individuals would be limited to conventional grocery store options, missing the diverse range of fresh produce, artisanal products, and gourmet offerings that contribute to a rich culinary and culture experience”.

Danas' final words were shared with STN. “The absence of the market could dampen the momentum of the summer market as participants seek more reliable venues, potentially leading to a decline in the overall economic growth of the farmers market.

For more information email- salinefarmersmarket@gmail.com