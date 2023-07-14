Who Will Take the Crown as Saline's Top Pup? Maybe Yours!

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Saline is barking excitedly as the Saline Community Fair presents the highly anticipated Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For all proud dog owners, this is your chance to showcase your furry companion's outstanding companionship skills and maybe even win fabulous prizes.

The official rules for this pawsome, tail-wagging competition have been released.

To enter your dog, you only need to submit two adorable photos of your four-legged friend. But if a picture is not enough to capture your pooch's unique charm, feel free to spice things up with a 30-second video showcasing their irresistible antics. Complete the nomination form (link at the end of article) and send it all to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com by August 1, 2023.

This contest is only open to dogs in the Saline Area School District who are masters of companionship. If your dog has been spreading love and joy throughout the community, this is their chance to shine.

The judges will evaluate the entries based on four desired attributes: helpfulness to the family or individual (40%), playfulness (20%), obedience (25%), and photogenic appeal (15%). They're looking for well-rounded dogs who not only offer support but also know how to play ball.

After careful consideration, a panel of judges will select three to five finalists who will then have the honor of being featured on the Saline Community Fair's Facebook page. But wait, it gets better! The public will have the power to vote online for their favorite pup in the People's Choice Dog segment of the competition.

The winner and their owner will be invited to make a grand appearance at the Saline Community Fair on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. for a night to remember.

Of course, the well-being of our canine friends is of utmost importance. All selected dogs must have up-to-date health information and shots. So, remember to bring your immunization records to the fair to ensure everyone's safety and peace of mind.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, the winning dog's owner will receive fantastic gift cards or merchandise. Up to $500 in gift cards could be presented to the top dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. That's a whole lot of kibble!

The application form can be found at http://www.salinefair.org/forms-and-downloads/

Photo by Carleen Nelson-Nesvig