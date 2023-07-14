Salt City Comes Alive with a Glimpse into Saline Through Sue Kelch's Lens

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Saline Main Street is proud to present "Salt City Scenes with Sue Ketch" at the 109 Cultural Exchange to celebrate the talent residing in our community. This exhibition is open now and will run from July 13th to July 29th, inviting art enthusiasts and community members alike to discover the work of local photographer Sue Kelch.

Sue Kelch, an artist with a keen eye for detail, has captured our vibrant community's essence and unique charm through her lens. Her photographs beautifully portray the stories within Salt City, immersing viewers in a visual journey that presents the rich tapestry of Saline's people, places, and culture.

The 109 Cultural Exchange is the perfect backdrop for Sue's stunning collection, offering an immersive space for visitors to delve into her extraordinary imagery. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of photographs, each a witness to Sue's artistry and ability to capture everyday moments' beauty.

This exhibition goes beyond a mere display of art; it is a call to support and foster the growth of our local creative community. By acquiring one of Sue's remarkable pieces, patrons not only bring home a captivating artwork but also contribute to the sustainability of our thriving artistic ecosystem. Saline Main Street encourages all art enthusiasts to seize this opportunity to show their support and become a part of the larger narrative of Saline's artistic heritage.

To make the exhibition accessible to a wider audience, Salt City Scenes will be open to the public until July 27th. Whether you are a seasoned art connoisseur or simply someone with an appreciation for the visual arts, this exhibition promises to be a truly enriching experience.

The 109 Cultural Exchange is located at 109 W Michigan Ave, Saline. For more information, visit https://salinemainstreet.org/events

Photos courtesy of Sue Kelch