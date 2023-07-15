The Saline Food Truck Festival is Rallying on July 30th

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Saline High School will be transformed into a food lover's paradise on July 30th from 4-8 pm as the annual Saline Food Truck Festival takes place. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an array of mouthwatering food truck options to satisfy every craving. But it's not just about delicious food – we're also coming together to support a great cause!

This year, The Saline Food Truck Festival is proudly organized by Clossick Realty – MI Home Team. Clossick’s Chrissy Myers said, “We are so excited to be teaming up with the Saline Area Social Services. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to SASS, an organization dedicated to helping those in need within our community. While a $1.00 donation per person is encouraged to help cover the costs of hosting this fantastic event, please note that it is not necessary for entry. We want everyone to feel welcome and enjoy the festivities.”

This year's festival will feature a wide range of activities to keep the whole family entertained. From live entertainment and Instagram/Selfie Stations to a thrilling 50/50 raffle and a delightful Photo Booth, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Engage in friendly competition with lawn games and fowling, get your face painted, or show off your vocal talent in the Karaoke Contest (remember to sign up in advance on our website).

Of course, the highlight of the Saline Food Truck Festival is the incredible lineup of food trucks ready to tantalize your taste buds. Here's just a taste of what you can expect:

PizzaPazza Wood-Fired Pizza

Impasto Italian Wraps

Bao Boys

Shredders Sandwiches and Spuds

Papelon Arepa Bar

BLD Bistro and Blank Slate Creamery

Briskets and Biscuits

Shimmy Shack Vegan Food Truck

Poquito Chapulin Authentic Mexican Food

Double T Foods

Bearclaw Coffee Co

Jamaican Spice

Cookies and Cream Detroit

Curt Got Crabs

S’mac and Cheese

The Iron Waffled Cuisine

Come hungry and indulge in a variety of delectable dishes from these incredible vendors.

Sounds great, doesn’t it? For more information, visit SalineFoodTruckFestival.com.