Eight Named to First Team All-SEC Baseball

It was a strong 2023 season for area baseball teams and showed with area athletes and coaches picking up numerous post-season awards.

SEC Red and D1 district champion Saline led the way with eight All-SEC Red selections and two earning D1 All-State honors.

Infielder Cade Tousa earned first-team D1 MHSBCA All-State honors and was also named to the All-SEC Red first team. Tousa committed to play baseball at Baylor University.

Cade Tousa

University of Michigan signee Jackson Muir earned second-team D1 All-State honors while being named to the First-Team All-SEC Red squad.

Jackson Muir

Kriss Sydlowski was also first-team All-SEC Red and represented Saline at the MHSBCA All-Star game. He will be playing ball at Wake Tech Community College in North Carlina.

Kriss Sydlowski

Roman Laurio was a first-team All-SEC Red selection for the Hornets. He will be heading to Princeton to play football in the fall.

Roman Laurio

Honorable mention All-SEC Red went to Tate Bezeau, Sam Miller, Jackson Conley, and Matt Mareno for the Hornets.

Head Coach All Zeiher was named the SEC Red Coach of the Year.

Dexter placed six on the All-SEC Red team.

Spring Arbor University commit Joey Tessmer was a first-team All-SEC Red outfield for the Dreadnaughts.

Joey Tessmer

Freshman pitcher Andrew Cusick had a stellar start to his high school career and earned first-team All-SEC Red honors for the Dreads.

Andrew Cusick

Honorable mention for Dexter went to Garrett Sharp, Wyatt Novara, Chance Sobbry, and AJ Vaughn.

Chelsea had two players pick up post-season honors.

Gabe Anstead

The Bulldogs leading hitter Lucas Dawson earned first-team All-SEC Red honors.

Lucas Dawson

Gabe Anstead joined Dawson on the first-team All-SEC Red squad for the Bulldogs.