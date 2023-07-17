Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2023 Business Award Recipients

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) recently unveiled the recipients of the 2023 Business Awards on July 12, 2023.

These awards, regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for businesses in the greater Saline area, acknowledge outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.

Nominees were considered from the community and were meticulously selected by a panel of community leaders representing a diverse cross-section of the Saline area. The annual Business Awards Program is renowned for its credibility and prestige, offering a distinguished platform to commend exceptional businesses.

The event was held at the Stonebridge Golf Club, providing an elegant and picturesque backdrop for this celebration of excellence. The evening's program featured a dinner and the highly anticipated Awards Presentation Ceremony emceed by Saline Mayor Brian Marl.

Serving the City of Saline, along with the surrounding townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline, and York, the SACC takes great pride in recognizing the achievements of these exceptional companies listed below:

Large Business Award: DTE Energy

Michelle Dugan, Executive Director for the SACC said, “DTE Energy has been part of the community for more than 120 years and in 2022 DTE donated 2,993 volunteer hours to Washtenaw County charities. for six years in a row, the hard work and dedication of DTE’s team members have resulted in ‘Points of Light’ naming DTE one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the United States with its Civic 50 Award.”

Small Business Award: Jet's Pizza

Dugan shared, “Monica and Jeff Van Overmeer owned Jet’s Pizza for 19 years Jet’s Pizza has been a stellar small business in the Saline Community. Going above and beyond to support so many critical aspects and charities in the community. They give of their time, talents, and treasures.”

Rising Star Award: Nu2U Again

According to the Executive Director, “Nu2U Again Resale Shop has been in business since November 2018 and demonstrates great promise as a positive force for good providing job opportunities for students and adults with differing abilities Nu2U Again has helped provide much needed jobs for our community and special needs individuals to grow their skills.”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Steven Whitener - Briarwood Ford

Dugan stated that “Briarwood Ford has been serving the greater Saline area since December1986. Steve Whitener is a past Chamber Board member with extensive Chamber involvement. During his tenure as owner of Briarwood Ford he was someone who always made sure Briarwood Ford was engaged in the community.”

The SACC extends heartfelt gratitude to the Main Event Sponsors: KeyBank, MMI Engineering Solutions, and JAC Products. Additionally, and acknowledges the invaluable support of Support Sponsors: LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Standard Printing, Bank of Ann Arbor, and A & H Lawn Service and In-kind Sponsors: Costco, Molly and Todd Coy, and Lisa Bozzi, whose contributions enhanced the success of this event. Let us come together to applaud these exceptional businesses that have exemplified excellence in their respective fields and have made lasting contributions to the Saline community.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce proudly serves the City of Saline, Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline & York Townships. Contact SACC for how to increase your business's visibility and/or credibility. director@salinechamber.org or 734.429.4494.

Photos courtesy of SACC