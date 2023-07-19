Mayor Brian Marl Announces 10th Annual Saline Senior Conference

Mayor Brian Marl has announced plans for his 10th annual Saline Senior Conference, slated for Friday, August 18th. The announcement, filled with a sense of nostalgia, also promised a worthwhile event for the seniors in the area.

Mayor Marl, looking forward to the milestone event, said, "As the old adage goes – time flies. I can hardly believe this will be my 10th Saline Senior Conference. As always, I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation, and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends."

Attendees can look forward to complimentary breakfast, lunch, and a chance to win door prizes. The morning session will consist of several exciting and unique breakout sessions. Later in the day, seniors can anticipate engaging in discussions on issues pertinent to their interests, thanks to a government panel specifically curated for the Saline-area elderly citizens.

Mayor Marl is encouraging all seniors, irrespective of their place of residence, to attend this free event. You do not have to be a Saline Area Senior Center member to participate in this conference.

Despite the conference being free of charge, an RSVP is necessary due to limited capacity. For further details or to RSVP, please contact the Saline Senior Center at (734) 429-9274.

The 2023 Saline Senior Conference is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, August 18th Time: 8:30 am -2:00 pm Location: Saline Area Senior Center, 7190 North Maple Road

For additional queries or concerns, reach out to the Mayor's Office. Mayor Brian Marl is available at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2213 or via email at bmarl@cityofsaline.org.