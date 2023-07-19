Celebrating New Community Leaders: The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant is scheduled for August 12th during the Summerfest in Downtown Saline, honoring the next generation of community leaders.

The event allows high school juniors and seniors, graduating in either 2024 or 2025, residing in the Saline school district, to compete for a valuable scholarship. In addition to the financial assistance, the winner will enjoy numerous privileges, including monthly appearances, professional portraits, and the honor of crowning the next Miss Saline.

“Miss Saline has been an amazing opportunity to give back to the community,” says Sophia Bauman, 2022 Miss Saline. “I loved getting to meet other people in the community. If it weren’t for Miss Saline, I probably would’ve missed out on many friendships. It’s so awesome to work with people who are as passionate about building a better community as I am.”

For over 70 years, the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant has recognized prominent junior and senior students in the Saline community. Criteria, in part, are based on transcripts, plans following high school graduation, references, leadership roles, school and community involvement, talent, community/school events attended in the past year, and reasons for wanting to be the next Miss Saline.

Contestants do not need stage talent, prior pageant experience, or a specific GPA. Scholarship money may be used for a four-year in or out-of-state school, a two-year community college, a trade school, or a certification program. Judges are looking for a positive role model, well-spoken and confident, someone able to connect with all ages.

Contestants will model an evening gown of their choice, engage in a lively opening number, and display their wit and knowledge through on-stage questioning. The reigning Miss Saline 2023, Sophia Bauman, will pass the coveted crown to her successor during this thrilling event.

To ensure fairness and evaluate the contestants' suitability for the role, in-person interviews will be conducted on Sunday, August 6th. These interviews are mandatory for all participants. Participants may also volunteer for the optional "Stuff the Bus" event organized by Saline Area Social Service, fostering a sense of community involvement.

The role of Miss Saline entails a year-long commitment filled with exciting responsibilities. The titleholder will be expected to actively engage with the Saline community, regularly appearing and dedicating time to visiting local businesses. Serving as a positive representative of Saline, Miss Saline will embody the core values and spirit of the community. After her tenure, the scholarship funds will be directed to the college, trade school, or certification program where Miss Saline intends to pursue her education, culminating in a rewarding and impactful journey.

Sophia’s advice for the next Miss Saline? “Be kind, be yourself, and always do your best.”

Photo: Sophia Bauman, 2022 Miss Saline. Photo Courtesy Sophia Bauman.