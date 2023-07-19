Saline Street Construction: Clark Street Nears Completion, Reconstruction, Eastbelt/Maple Road Update

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig, STN Writer

Clark Street Reconstruction: According to City Manager, Colleen O’Toole, the Clark Street reconstruction project, spanning the entire 0.3-mile length of Clark Street, is nearing completion. The project has involved a comprehensive reconstruction, including the installation of a new curb and stormwater inlet structure. Fonson Company secured the project with a bid of $1,142,333.

Though residents living on Clark Street retained access to their homes, However, where driveway access was limited, there were periods of time when those residents had limited access. Through traffic has been detoured.

Currently, construction workers have finished the concrete curb, sidewalks, and driveway approaches. Following the curing and testing of the concrete, the next step will be the placement of the pavement. However, there have been some delays related to the storm sewer components of the project, initially caused by material shortages. Recent rain events have further postponed aggregate grading. Aggregate grading is the final step before paving. Weather permitting, the first course of asphalt is planned to be placed during the week of July 24th.

Eastbelt/Maple Road Street and Utilities: Maple Road was first closed on July 7th to thru traffic. Local access is currently available to facilities such as the post office, but access may be limited as excavation progresses.

In an effort to address water capacity issues and water main breaks, Saline City Council awarded a $6.2 million contract for the construction of new sanitary sewer and water lines in the Eastbelt district. The project covers Maple Road, from Maple Oaks Court across Michigan Avenue to Old Creek Drive.

As part of the Eastbelt Sewer Project, the section of Maple Road between the library and Michigan Avenue was reopened on July 5, 2023, exclusively for local traffic. However, the closure of Maple Road north of Michigan Avenue to the library is necessary to accommodate extensive excavations on both sides of Michigan Avenue for the installation of deep sewers. Motorists are advised to exercise patience as this phase will have the most significant impact on traffic movements.

Construction is currently underway, with sanitary sewer installation progressing from south to north on Old Creek. Sewer installation will continue north towards Michigan Avenue, with the installation of sanitary manholes following the progress of the sewer work. The Bemis/Henry intersection will remain closed to through traffic during this time. Once the pipe installation is complete, road base preparation on Old Creek will commence.

Due to the utilization of large equipment and deep excavations for sewer installation, it is crucial to remind children to stay clear of the project area at all times.

Saline residents are urged to stay informed about the latest updates regarding road projects that are shaping the City of Saline. City officials express their gratitude for the patience individuals affected by the ongoing construction showed as a result of the inconvenience, noise, and road closures during this transformative period. For detailed information and updates, residents are encouraged to visit the website http://city-saline-mi-projects.cleargov.com.