Saline Kiwanis Club's Flag Project Invites You to Take Part and Support Youth

The Kiwanis Club of Saline has added a new service to their extensive portfolio of projects and are seeking to increase the number of participants. The club’s Flag Project was introduced nearly a year ago but has registered fewer than 100 participants so far. In a visually meaningful expression of patriotism and unity, the Kiwanis Club of Saline is proud to offer an annual subscription service that includes the secure placement of an American flag on each participant’s property for six holidays each year. Those holidays are Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, September 11th, and Veterans Day (weather permitting). “Most people think it’s a great project and love seeing the flags flying at the holidays,” said Phil Haigh, Secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Saline.

Gary and Cindy Larsen are participating in the program for the second year in a row. “We absolutely love being a part of the Kiwanis Club Flag Project and we look forward to the wonderful patriotic spirit that we feel as we come down our street and see them all waving in the breeze. The flags are completely taken care of by the Kiwanis club members. We did not have to do a thing. We are happy to continue to support this project and we hope others will as well.”

For an annual fee of only $40.00 per flag, Kiwanis Club of Saline provides a 3’x5’, American made, Stars and Stripes flag on a 10’ pole for display on the participant’s property and is available to both residential and business customers. The flag is placed a few days before each of the included holidays and then retrieved a few days after the holiday. The flags remain the property of the Kiwanis Club so in addition to taking care of set up and removal, they also store and properly care for the flags while not in use, making this a simple, affordable, and worry- free way to display patriotism and join the community in holiday celebrations. “It felt like the right thing to do, and it promotes unity to have an American Flag in your yard,” said Nancy Crosbie, acurrent customer of the Flag Project adding, “We love it!”

As is the case for all Kiwanis Club of Saline projects, the proceeds from the Flag Project “will be used to support the many good works done by our club, especially projects that support young children and youth in the Saline area,” according to the project’s promotional material. Some of those projects include high school student scholarships, providing dictionaries for all local third graders, and financial support for local youth sports teams and Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts. Saline Kiwanis Club members also frequently volunteer or provide support for youth programs offered by other community groups, making the organization a critical player in providing comprehensive support and enrichment for the children of Saline.

Anyone interested in participating in or learning more about the Flag Project can visit the Kiwanis Club of Saline website. The Kiwanis Club of Saline is a part of Kiwanis International, an international network of local clubs and members focused on improving the lives of the children in each club’s local community.